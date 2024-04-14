Collaborative efforts in Apayao demonstrate successful conservation of natural resources

Environmental stakeholders coming and pushing together to conserve natural resources will surely make the transformation happen.

This was proven by Apayao residents, particularly in "Paco Valley."

It made Apayao an example of how stakeholders can work together to achieve conservation goals.

Paco Valley lies at the core of the 177,000-hectare Apayao Lowland Forest Key Biodiversity Area.

Dubbed as the North's last natural frontier, the Provincial Government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources are pursuing a "UNESCO Biosphere Reserve" designation of this ancient home to the eagles and its Indigenous Isnag co-dwellers.

"The last forest homes of our country's national bird are shrinking," Engineer Paquito Moreno, Regional Executive Director of the Cordillera DENR, said during a pre-eagle release ceremony held at Brgy. Bulu in Kabugao, Apayao on 12 April 2024.

Endangered Kabugao Phl eagle is free

The eagle darted out of her transport box, overshot the release platform, and for a moment stayed on the ground.

Then, it leaped and flapped its powerful wings to freedom.

But not just yet.

She has to regain her composure, fix her feathers, and find her bearings.

And so, she did.

Up in a tree a few hundred meters away from her human well-wishers, she landed.

There, for almost an hour, she meticulously oiled, preened, and arranged her wing and tail plumages.

She also scanned the horizon as if trying to make out her territory from the vast forest landscape ahead.

"A true matriarch. Despite the ordeal she went through, she must remain in her best self!" blurted one of the female guests in the crowd.

Then she leaped, stretched her full wingspan, and rode the column of hot air rising from the ravine and vanished amongst the thick forest line.

Paco Valley has become their symbol and its forest will become the home again of endangered female Philippine Eagle "Nariha Kabugao".

Director Moreno cited climate change as a threat, but also shooting, trapping and hunting of the majestic national symbol - the Philippine Eagle.

"Harming and killing our very own national bird is pointless" echoed Dennis Salvador, Executive Director of the non-profit and conservation NGO Philippine Eagle Foundation.

"There is clearly no value in shooting, killing, and capturing these precious birds", he added.

Salvador made this remark based on the fact that eagle "Nariha Kabugao" was captured in a native trap at the heart of Paco Valley.

The eagle's x-ray also showed three air-gun pellets lodged in its body.

Nariha Kabugao is the third Philippine eagle to be rescued in Apayao since 2005, and all were accidentally caught in native traps.

When combined with eagle rescue data from the Northern Sierra Madre, at least nine eagles, including Nariha Kabugao have been trapped since 1999 in Northern Luzon.

Clear solutions

"We are deeply sorry" was the response of Kabugao Vice Mayor Fabby Tucjang during his community message to over 100 guests and residents during a post-release meeting at Brgy. Bulu.

Owning full responsibility for the shooting and accidental trapping of the innocent eagle, he made the public apology.

But like a true leader motivated to right a wrong, he promised local laws and clear LGU programs aimed at stopping wildlife hunting and slash-and-burn farming practices in Kabugao altogether.

He also presented the four Bulu farmers who accidentally caught the eagles, and shared the provincial government's action to train and hire the four men as "Green Guards" to help expand a culture of wildlife guardianship within Bulu and across all villages around Paco Valley.

In a moving, and heartfelt message to the local residents, GMA 7 wildlife presenter and veterinarian Doc Neilsen Donato promised that he will tell the very inspiring and powerful story of the Kabugao eagle to the world.

"For me, the accidental capture of eagle Nariha Kabugao is a symbolic distress signal from her species. They are in trouble", he said.

"But her swift rehabilitation and her release to freedom and how community, LGU, agency and citizen collaboration worked to bring back her health in less than a month since her capture also say that there is still hope" he added.

Mari Almeda of the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the DENR, Apayao Provincial Board Member Vincent Talattag, and Bulu Barangay Captain Jayson Tucjang also gave their respective messages.

They echoed clear actions to help keep Nariha Kabugao and her Apayao bloodline safe from harm.

Representatives from concerned groups also joined the release event and showed support: the Philippine Information Agency of CAR, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Army, the DENR Apayao staff and their colleagues from CENRO Calanasan and Conner, the Office of the Provincial Government of Apayao and Congressional Office of Apayao, Kabugao and Conner LGU, and some socio-civic groups and concerned citizens.

Close monitoring

GIS mapping of the first batch of the readings from the GPS transmitter installed on the eagle's back indicate that she is moving slowly toward the safe interiors of Paco Valley.

"We anticipate a re-union with his monogamous male partner in a few days. We will keep watch," Jayson Ibanez, Director for Operations, Philippine Eagle Foundation said.