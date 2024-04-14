CCP welcomes new members to its Board of Trustees

New members were appointed to the Cultural Center of the Philippines Board of Trustees. They are Isidro A. Consunji, Jonathan Velasco, Felix “Monino” Duque, Gizela M. Gonzalez, Junie del Mundo and Carissa Coscolluella.

“The new trustees, I believe, will greatly contribute to theater management, law, engineering and construction, and artistic productions,” commented CCP chairman Jaime C. Laya.

Earning his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of the Philippines and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Asian Institute of Management, Consunji is currently the chief executive officer of Semirara Mining Corporation and DMCI Holdings Inc.

Currently a lecturer in Voice at the UP College of Music, Velasco is a member and assistant conductor of the World Youth Choir. Together with his choirs, he has won first prizes in choral competitions in Slovenia, Ireland, Germany and Spain. He is the conductor of the Ateneo Chamber Singers.

Duque returns to CCP in a new role. He served as the theater director of the institution from 1973 to 1994. He has designed numerous productions at the CCP, including Tales of Manuvu, Swan Lake, Don Quixote and Madame Butterfly, among others.

With a Master of Law degree from Harvard University, Gonzalez has expertise in corporate and intellectual property. A director of several corporations and trustee of various non-profit organizations, she continues to champion poverty alleviation by addressing basic human needs.

A Filipino humanitarian and politician, Coscolluela is currently part of the Philippine Ballet Theatre Board of Trustees. A governor of the Philippine Red Cross, Coscolluela is also a member of the Helgstrand Dressage, one of the world’s most decorated and successful stables for the training and selling of dressage horses.

The new appointees will join the other trustees, Laya and Junie del Mundo, who were reappointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and interim trustees Maria Margarita Moran-Floirendo and Marivic del Pilar, in the board.