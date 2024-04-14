CCC, SGV strengthen collaboration

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV & Co.) are poised to further strengthen their collaboration for transformative climate action by identifying areas of cooperation and leveraging public-partner partnerships pathways.

CCC and SGV underscored the important role of the private sector in bolstering adaptive capacities at the local government level and emphasized the value of science-based and data-driven assessments.

“One of the priority areas that we have is strengthening further the cooperation and partnership with the private sector to drive investment-led, transformative climate actions,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

“We also have to emphasize and highlight the climate resilience of our LGUs (local government units). That’s one of our goals now, to see how we can help the LGUs be more climate resilient,” said SGV & Co. chair Wilson P. Tan.

The SGV & Co. is a multidisciplinary professional services company that provides advisory services to both public and private sector entities, engaging in policy-making initiatives, climate resilience assessments, carbon market exploration, transition risk analysis, among other crucial areas.

The CCC and SGV & Co. are aligning their efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By mobilizing private sector investments towards low-carbon initiatives, this partnership contributes to sustainable development, in line with the broader SDG agenda.