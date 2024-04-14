Cancer care cost-cutting

Dealing with cancer is not only stressing but draining to one’s pocket. Aside from the costly laboratory diagnostics and multiple therapy sessions, patients need to take expensive medicines. One oncologist-prescribed cancer pill that needs to be taken daily costs P10,000, according to AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo.

Cancer care should not be an emotional and financial burden though with Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH), the Philippines’ first dedicated specialty oncology hospital located in Taguig City. AC Health, the healthcare arm of Ayala Corporation, manages and operates the HCCH through its Healthway Medical Network, the company’s hospitals and clinics arm that delivers healthcare through various formats across the country.

“We will be the most cost-competitive private sector cancer facility offering at least 10 to 20 percent lower (cost of services),” Borromeo said during a recent press tour of HCCH.

Through strategic partnerships with leading players such as Siemens Healthineers, Varian, Roche, AstraZeneca, and MSD, HCCH offers top-notch diagnostics and treatment while ensuring affordability. Additionally, HCCH plans to introduce PhilHealth Z-benefit packages for colorectal and breast cancer soon.

Borromeo said partner pharmaceutical firms allow HCCH to offer cancer medication at affordable rates.

“AC Health has its own pharma group. It can import its own generics that it can offer to HCCH’s patients and that is unique to this hospital,” he said, adding that HCCH can lower the price of the P10,000 cancer pill to as low as P700.

“The Healthway Cancer Care Hospital is an affirmation of our commitment at AC Health to improve cancer services in the country. Our vision is to lead in cancer care, providing world-class treatment at a lower cost, thus extending the best value to a wider base of Filipinos,” Borromeo said.

HCCH provides a comprehensive range of services, including consultations, imaging, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. In its inaugural months, it has already served hundreds of patients, addressing a wide spectrum of cancer cases, from colorectal and breast to lung, and head and neck cancers, catering to patients of all ages.

HCCH prioritizes patient comfort and well-being with superior recovery facilities, including 100 beds and a 12-bed Intensive Care Unit.

Going beyond conventional pain and nutrition management, the hospital distinguishes itself with its groundbreaking Quality of Life program — the first of its kind in the country. This holistic initiative addresses all facets of patient well-being, including psychosocial support, from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

By consolidating comprehensive cancer care services under one roof, HCCH not only elevates patient care standards but also eliminates the need for patients to seek treatment overseas or move between different hospitals.