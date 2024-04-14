Bulletproof bird

The Philippine Eagle named Kabugao, after the Apayao town where it was accidentally caught in a farmer’s wild boar trap on 16 March, is a remarkable example of avian resilience against its main adversary: man. Ironic as it may seem, the reality is birds in the forest are hunted for their meat, only that Kabugao was one of the few lucky survivors.

After it was soon turned over to wildlife authorities, veterinarians found the eagle had an inflamed left shank with slight hematoma. There were maggots and flies at its groin area.

An X-ray showed three air gun bullets lodged underneath its skin. The absence of fresh entry wounds suggest that the bird was shot a considerably long time ago. Fortunately, there was no bone fractures.

Kabugao was nursed back to health with food and medicines at the residence of Ms. Jacky Obay in Laoag City from 19 to 25 March, under the care of Philippine Eagle Foundation biologist, Ma. Susana Legaspi.

Rehabilitation of the critically endangered bird continued in Barangay Bulu in Kabugao.

Attaining full recovery and cleared of Avian Flu and New Castles Disease by the Bureau of Animal Industry Region 2 office, Kabugao was finally released into the wild on 12 April with only the three bullets embedded in its body as souvenirs from man’s conflicting relationship with the majestic eagle.