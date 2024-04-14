Bong Go sends assistance, support to Davao City fire victims

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended immediate assistance to fire victims in Barangay 76-A, Talomo District in Davao City, on Thursday, 11 April.

In a video message, Go urged Filipinos to observe safety measures and reminded everyone to prioritize their health and welfare.

"Importante po na nabigyan ng suporta ang modernization ng ating Bureau of Fire Protection dahil napaka-importante ng tungkulin na ginagampanan nila upang makapagligtas ng buhay," said Go.

"Ang pera naman po ay kikitain pero ang pera ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi," he reminded.

Stressing the need for clean, permanent, and safe evacuation centers nationwide, Go actively advocates for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate.

This legislation, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

"Isa po sa mga isinusulong ko ay ang pagkakaroon ng malinis at ligtas na evacuation center sa mga probinsya. Itong mga centers na ito ay dapat mayroong sapat na mga emergency packs, katulad ng blankets, tubig, gamot, flashlight, at ready na relief goods. Obligasyon ng gobyerno na palaging maging handa sa oras ng sakuna," he reiterated.

He highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act 2021.

This law, primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, aims to enhance the BFP's capabilities through a ten-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and providing specialized training.

Spearheaded by his Malasakit Team, 18 fire victims received water containers, snacks, shirts, keychains, basketballs, and volleyballs during relief activities held at Puroks 4 and 65 in Brgy. 76-A.

Shoes and watches were also given to select recipients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the National Housing Authority (NHA) assessed the families who may qualify for their financial, livelihood, and housing assistance, respectively.

Furthermore, Go supported various projects in the city as part of his commitment as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Among the projects are the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and the acquisition of ambulances.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go informed the victims requiring medical attention to visit the SPMC in the city, where a Malasakit Center could give them medical assistance.

Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, Go principally authored and sponsored RA 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that aims to help reduce patients' hospital bills to the lowest possible amount by covering various patient services and expenses.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), 162 centers have been successfully established and have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go cited that the city has been allocated funding for 11 Super Health Centers, emphasizing the importance of primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues within communities.

This initiative is part of a more significant effort of Go and the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, in collaboration with local government units and legislators, to ensure there are necessary funds to build more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country.

Additionally, Go has played a key role as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

This legislation requires the creation of Regional Specialty Centers at existing DOH regional hospitals.

There are specialty centers inside SPMC that provide cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care.

It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care.