Bong Go champions welfare of farmers, fisherfolk in Misamis Oriental forum

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to Filipino farmers and fisherfolks during his address at the Farmers and Fisherfolks Forum in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, on Friday, 12 April.

A total of 350 farmers and fisherfolks attended the 1st PAGLAUM Forum which is an initiative of the provincial government led by Gov. Peter Unabia.

Upon the invitation of the governor, Go attended the gathering and underscored his consistent efforts to bolster agricultural productivity and support farmers' welfare especially those belonging in poor and vulnerable communities.

"Sa ating mga farmers, marami na tayong batas na naipasa na makakatulong sa inyo at ako talaga, binibigyan ko ng priority ang ating agricultural sector lalo na mga small scale farmers — yung mga maliliit na magsasaka na pinakanangangailangan ng tulong mula gobyerno,” said Go.

“Dapat ang ating farmers, busog. Dapat ang ating farmers, masaya palagi. Nakakalungkot na magkano na lang naman ang kinikita ng ating mga farmers, kaya dapat nga kung maaari i-subsidize ng gobyerno ang mga fertilizer at iba pang kagamitan para sa ating mga farmers,” he suggested.

Go’s commitment to supporting farmers and fisherfolk in the country extends to advocating for various programs and initiatives to promote the agricultural industry, prioritizing uplifting the lives and livelihoods of small local agricultural workers given their crucial role in attaining food security.

Go was one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which enhanced the financial structure supporting agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. This law is designed to offer improved access to credit for rural communities, particularly benefiting farmers, fisherfolk, and agri-based workers. The goal is to elevate their well-being, competitiveness, and productivity.

Moreover, Go was a co-sponsor and co-author of a Senate bill that eventually became RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. This legislation condones loans accrued by agrarian reform beneficiaries, encompassing the related interests, penalties, and surcharges.

Additionally, the senator filed Senate Bill No. 2117, a measure to ensure thorough crop insurance protection for agrarian reform beneficiaries. To complement the bill, Go introduced SBN 2118 to improve insurance coverage and services for farmers and address the agricultural sector's susceptibility to the consequences of natural disasters if enacted into law.

Earlier, Go emphasized the importance of improving competitiveness and safeguarding local farmers and industries amid the ratified Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. Go believes that with open competition due to RCEP, the prices of goods would decrease, and ordinary Filipinos, especially the poor and those in the agricultural sector, must benefit from it.

Go also discussed his priority healthcare initiatives during the forum, including the Malasakit Centers, which have reached a milestone by aiding more than ten million Filipinos, according to Department of Health (DOH) data. He is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

There are now 162 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at the First Misamis Oriental General Hospital, which Go joined the launch earlier that day. Two additional Malasakit Centers are available at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center and the J.R. Borja General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

Additionally, Go advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, including thirteen in Misamis Oriental with six in Cagayan de Oro City. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law.

"Papaano naman tayong nasa mga probinsya, kailangan pa nating bumiyahe doon (sa Metro Manila para sa specialized healthcare services). Sobrang gastos ang pamasahe,” explained Go.

“Ngayon, with this law… magtatayo na ng mga (Regional) Specialty Centers sa mga existing DOH regional hospitals,” shared.

Go then thanked local officials, including Governor Peter Unabia, among others, for the invitation and for their continued service to their constituents.

In his closing remarks, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos, reiterated his unwavering commitment to the Filipino people, urging everyone to seize the opportunity to help others when they can.

"Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito, ‘yan ang totoo,” he said.

“Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos,” concluded Go.

On the same day, Go attended the launch of the Malasakit Center in Medina and distributed aid to displaced workers. Additionally, he participated in the inauguration of the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital in Villanueva, a project he has supported, and provided assistance to displaced workers there.

Concluding his visit to Misamis Oriental, Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a Super Health Center in Tagoloan.