Alden Richards skips awards show to attend Kathryn Bernardo’s housewarming party

After Alden Richards made the “what you see is what you get” comment in an interview focusing on the real score between him and his Hello, Love, Goodbye leading lady Kathryn Bernardo, the actor was spotted at the actress’ housewarming party.

This latest KathDen interaction got their fans into a frenzy online because Richards supposedly “skipped” the PH Esports Awards show set on 11 April just to be at the blessing of Bernardo’s dream house in Antipolo, Rizal. He partied with the homeowner’s family members and close friends.

One fan noted on X about Richards, “He was expected to grace the Ph Esports Awards kasi nominated siya for 3 categories pero he’s not there, nandoon siya sa bahay nina Kath (He was expected to attend the Ph Esports Awards because he was nominated for 3 categories, but he’s not there. He’s at Kath’s house).”

Upon checking, Richards was nominated for the Esports and Gaming Positive Influencer of the Year award. His multimedia company, Myriad Esports, received a nomination for the Esports Event of the Year award.

The fan also surmised that the actor and entrepreneur went on a run in the morning of 11 April and may have also attended a shoot and a taping that same day.

That’s why, the fan couldn’t help pointing out in the post: “Gentleman siya oo pero oras lagi ang problema niya. Kay Kath lang siya naging ganyan ka-libre (He is a gentleman, yes, but time is his biggest problem. It’s only with Kath that he becomes available).”

Apart from Richards, numerous celebrity guests were spotted at Bernardo’s housewarming party. These included Piolo Pascual, Dimples Romana, Dominic Roque, Darren Espanto, Chie Filomeno, Kakai Bautista, ABS-CBN’s chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak and many others.

Richards and Bernardo’s closeness has been the subject of speculation among fans as the actor made consecutive appearances in the actress’ private events, such as her birthday celebration in Palawan and the surprise post-birthday bash organized by her friends.

Richards addressed the matter in an interview, saying “What you see is what you get.” He added that he enjoyed being present at the actress’

post-birthday celebration.

“Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media ’yung mga ganyan. You know, sometimes ’yung mga personal things that’s happening, better be personal na lang (It’s not necessary to always broadcast such things on social media. You know, personal matters that are happening. It’s often better to keep them personal),” he said.

Bernardo and Richards starred in the blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye in 2019. Since then, the two have remained friends.

With Bernardo’s breakup with ex-boyfriend and former loveteam Daniel Padilla in November 2023, Richards respectfully commented on the issue when asked by the media.

“Ako po, parang respeto ko na lang po sa kanilang dalawa if I just keep quiet po about the issue. Pero sa ngayon, they deserve the space that they need to go through (Out of respect for the both of them, I feel it’s best for me to keep quiet about the issue),” he was quoted as saying.

With the two movie stars’ close-knit bond, fans are eagerly anticipating for their reunion project.