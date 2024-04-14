81% voter turnout on BARMM special geographic area plebiscite

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity on Sunday reported an 81 percent voter turnout during the recently concluded plebiscite for the creation of eight new municipalities in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

According to OPAPRU, a total of 72,358 voters, representing a voter turnout of 81.10 percent, ratified the creation of the eight new municipalities out of the 89,594 registered voters in the 63 participating barangays in North Cotabato.

Only 103 voted no.

"We are delighted to see such a high level of participation from our constituents in the SGA. This is a testament of the peoples’ aspiration for their barangays to be part of BARMM," OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement Sunday.

Galvez commended the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police (PNP) "for ensuring the peaceful, orderly and smooth conduct" of the plebiscite in the area.

"This plebiscite is also a very good preparation for the first regular BARMM regional elections to be held in 2025," Galvez stressed.

The plebiscite was conducted under the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41 to 48, aimed at "enhancing and strengthening the BARMM's overall governance structure."

Once established, Galvez said the new municipalities to be created out of the 63 barangays in the SGA, are expected to enhance local governance, improve service delivery, and increase community participation in decision-making processes.

The new municipalities in the North Cotabato province thus created are Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, Ligawasan, and Pahamuddin, with an officer-in-charge, to be appointed as the interim local executive of each new town.

Galvez noted that the goal of the plebiscite was to "empower our communities and provide them with the tools and resources needed to thrive."

"The creation of these new municipalities will allow for more localized governance, tailored to the unique needs and priorities of each area within the SGA," he added.

Villages distribution

The result of the plebiscite will set up the barangays Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras, previously under the jurisdiction of Midsayap Municipality, will now be under the Kadayangan town.

The Nabalawag shall be composed of barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kudarangan, Nabalawag, and Olandang, separating them from the municipalities of Midsayap and Dungguan, Aleosan.

The barangays Buluan, Nangaan, Sanggadong, Simbuhay, Simone, Pedtad, and Tamped will now be part of the new Kaabakan town, while barangays Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan, and Tupig, previously under Carmen, North Cotabato will now be part of the Kapalawan town.

Malidegao will be composed of barangays Balungis, Batulawan, Fort Pikit, Gokotan, Nabundas, Nalapaan, and Nunguan, which are previously from Pikit, North Cotabato.

The Tugunan will have jurisdiction over barangays Balong, Bualan, Lagunde, Macabual, Macasendeg, Manaulanan, Pamalian, and Panicupan (previously covered by municipalities of Pikit town), including the Tapodoc in Aleosan.

Barangays Bagoinged, Barungis, Bulol, Buliok, Gli-Gli, Kabasalan, and Rajamuda in Pikit Town will now be covered by the new Ligawasan municipality.

Galvez said establishing these new municipalities will open opportunities for "economic growth, infrastructure development, and social cohesion, laying the foundation for more peaceful, prosperous, and resilient communities".