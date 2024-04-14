162 Malasakit Centers ready to assist indigents

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, we continue efforts to ease the burden of Filipinos not able to avail of proper medical needs due to poverty. This is why we initiated the Malasakit Centers program that was institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which I principally authored and sponsored.

These Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that bring together relevant agencies to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs, particularly for poor and indigent patients. According to Department of Health (DoH), they have assisted over 10 million Filipinos nationwide so far.

I am delighted to share that last 12 April, the country’s 162nd Malasakit Center was launched at First Misamis Oriental General Hospital in Medina town as mandated by the Malasakit Centers Law. During my visit, we initiated a feeding program for patients and supported medical frontliners in the hospital.

To date, we have 90 Malasakit Centers in Luzon, 30 in Visayas, and 42 in Mindanao, all ready to assist Filipinos with their medical expenses. As I always say: “pera naman ng taumbayan yan, dapat lang na ibalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyo at tulong lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan (That is the people's money, it should be returned to them through fast, proper and reliable service and help especially when it comes to health).”

As your Mr. Malasakit, we must help ensure that every Filipino can benefit from public healthcare as we continue to bring our government services closer to our people.

On 9 April, I visited Romblon for the turnover ceremony of the Magdiwang Super Health Center. I also visited the ongoing rehabilitation of Manuel A. Roxas Street in Cajidiocan, which I supported. I also led the aid distribution to 500 disadvantaged workers. Separately, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) gave temporary livelihood to beneficiaries through our collaborative efforts.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, I attended the Romblon Provincial Athletic Meet with Gov. Otik Riano, Mayor Marvin Ramos, and other local officials. I encouraged the youth to engage in sports to stay away from drugs, be healthy and fit, and learn values that can contribute to nation-building.

On 10 April, I was in Bataan with Gov. Joet Garcia and other local officials for the turnover of the Super Health Center in Samal, an inspection of the Super Health Center in Hermosa, and the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Limay. I also expressed support for some local projects, such as the public market and sports complex in Samal. We also assisted BHWs and displaced workers in the said areas. Additionally, DOLE temporarily employed 1,500 beneficiaries from Samal, Hermosa, and Limay, where I am considered an adopted son of their respective towns.

On 11 April, I visited Iloilo to inspect the Super Health Center in Pototan. I also supported 500 displaced workers there who received employment assistance from DoLE and 70 recovering typhoon victims from Leganes who also received emergency housing assistance from the National Housing Authority. Earlier that day, I was invited to the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. (PPHA) Annual National Convention Opening Ceremonies and the Philippine Councilors League Visayas Island Congress, both held in Iloilo City, where I emphasized the importance of working together to serve our constituents better.

On 12 April, I went to Misamis Oriental for various activities to help the poor. Aside from launching the Malasakit Center and assisting displaced workers in Medina, I also joined the inauguration of the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital in Villanueva with Cong. Bambi Emano, and together with other local officials and DoLE, we assisted displaced workers. I principally sponsored the law that institutionalized the said hospital and as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I also supported the funding for its construction. That day, I also joined Governor Peter Unabia during his meeting with farmer groups, during which I assured him of my support for our agriculture sector. I then joined the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Tagoloan.

On 13 April, I was in Bukidnon with my fellow senators, attending Senate President Migz Zubiri's birthday celebration in the newly built stadium in Malaybalay City.

I visited the Bureau of Fire Protection Region 10 in Impasug-ong earlier that day. I primarily authored and co-sponsored the Republic Act 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act 2021. This law aims to enhance the BFP’s capabilities, including recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and providing specialized training. I also joined the groundbreaking of the new Impasug-ong Fire Station. After this, I provided food packs and other forms of aid to poor residents of the town. Sen. Imee Marcos also joined the activities in Impasug-ong and organized an aid distribution for the indigents.

I also visited the Sumilao fire station and inspected their new fire truck, which I advocated for, and gave salute to our firefighters who put their lives at risk to protect others. Additionally, we inspected the Super Health Centers in both Sumilao and Malaybalay City. We also aided 500 displaced workers in Sumilao and Malaybalay City, each of whom will benefit from DoLE’s temporary employment program.

In the interim, my Malasakit Team continues to help other disadvantaged Filipinos. Last week, we assisted 109 fire victims in Davao City and six in Calamba City, Laguna.

To further assist those still recovering from different calamities, we assisted 154 typhoon “Egay” victims in Zamboanga City; 56 in Buenavista, Jordan, Nueva Valencia, and San Lorenzo in Guimaras; six in Miag-ao, Iloilo; and 16 fire victims in General Santos City. Through our support, they also received emergency housing assistance from NHA to help rebuild their homes.

Moreover, my Malasakit Team assisted displaced workers in several areas, particularly 76 in Tambo, Parañaque City, with Barangay Capt. Jenn Quizon and 1,000 in Iloilo City with Mayor Jerry Treñas. They also benefited from DoLE’s temporary employment program.

We also provided additional aid to 180 beneficiaries in Cateel, Davao Oriental with Mayor Emilio Nunez, Councilor Cynthia Steini and Councilor Michael Rosalita; and 1,067 in Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos. The said beneficiaries also received separate assistance from the national government.

When I say “bisyo ko ang mag serbisyo (service is my vice),” I fully commit to serving our constituents, especially the poor, the sick, and the needy. These people need government attention the most, and we must continue to bring government services closer to them and provide the kind of public service they deserve.