Yeng Constantino live at Centerplay, City of Dreams

CenterPlay at City of Dreams Manila focuses on Pop Rock Royalty Yeng Constantino who is set to hold a live concert on 23 April at 9 p.m.

The OPM superstar made her debut in the Philippine music industry after becoming the first winner at the reality talent search show Pinoy Dream Academy in 2006. With almost two decades of musical career, the singer, songwriter, and television personality has been considered as one of the country’s hitmakers. The multi-awarded artist is behind chart-topping songs “Hawak Kamay”, “Salamat”, “Cool Off”, “Lapit”, “Chinito”, and “Ikaw”. “Hawak Kamay”, “Salamat” and “Cool Off.”

Yeng Constantino Live at CenterPlay will also showcase performances from Swerve band and other DJs who are set to perform alternately.

The anticipated one-night-only show follows the successfully staged sold-out concerts of OPM icons Raymond Lauchengco, Janno Gibbs, Rey Valera, Ice Seguerra, “Soul Siren” Nina, and The CompanY.

Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P2,950, comprising of bar nosh, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight at P23,600 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P11,800 are also available, including consumables. Designed for the ultimate entertainment experience, CenterPlay is a cool snack and cocktail lounge offering light meals, signature cocktail concoctions, beers, wines, and other beverages. It is built around the circular stage at the center of the main gaming floor.

For reservations and information on upcoming performances at CenterPlay, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.