The elusive Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Several years ago—oh yes, when times were kinder—the womenfolk of my family spearheaded a Marian pilgrimage. The penultimate destination was to La Virgen de Covadonga, in Asturias, Northern Spain. Due to the crucial role in the reconquista de los moros, the liberation of Spain from the Moors, it was teeming with history through the centuries, and suffice to say, rife with miracles.
However, we overstayed in the basilica on top of the mountain and needed to rush our terminus, the little French town of Lourdes on the foothills of the Pyrenees, some 600 kilometers away. The desired wish was to catch up and participate in the evening candlelight procession, with pilgrims and devotees singing the all-familiar hymn of the ever-iconic Ave Maria.
En route to the renowned site of more miracles, though, we drove by the sprawling city of Bilbao. Filled with the creations of world-renowned architects Cesar Pelli, Alvaro Siza, and Arata Isozaki, I even believed the entire urban place would receive design awards.
Since I was a temporary resident of the United Kingdom, I desired to visit the Guggenheim Museum, the latest addition to the landscapes of skyscrapers and architecture I was familiar with, as these have been widely featured in newspapers and magazines, documentaries and films.
Sadly, as we were chasing the slowly-fading sunlight, we could only glisten the Guggenheim Museum from a distance. And in a blink of an eye, it disappeared.
In the recent past, the northern region of Spain has caught the attention of the world with its pursuits in nuclear gastronomy. We were no exception to its allure. And thus, another trip was organized. This time, with lots of stopovers for picas, comidas, meriendas y cenas around San Sebastian, Santander, and more in between—all to relish in the densely-packed Michelin-star restaurant area.
And so once again, we had the fleeting opportunity to pass by Bilbao. And despite the time crunch, we seized it, albeit for only a brief moment.
And of course, there is no other edifice more synonymous with Bilbao than the Guggenheim Museum. With their respective depositories in New York, Venice, and Abu Dhabi, this quartet of awesome exhibition halls has established themselves as one of the most reputable and respected in this esteemed field.
With a daring and innovative approach, the glass, titanium and limestone exterior of the showroom seemed to be curved randomly. But the reality of it all: It was intentionally shaped to capture the magic of light.
The genius behind this marvel of technology—may we dare to add art—is none other than Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, touted as one of, if not the most important architects of our age.
I recall from the opening news in 1997, it had an initial 250 works. Little did I realize that today, the various galleries now host over thousands of objet d'art from across the globe. Because of the sheer number—where each and every item is priceless—I did not attempt to explore the ongoing exhibits within a limited time frame. We deemed it was not fair for us, and most of all, to the invaluable art pieces. We chose to admire it from its periphery. I simply did not want to be classified as one of the “If it’s Tuesday, this must be Belgium” type of tourist.
Allow me to explain. We have witnessed visitors to the Louvre in Paris, France, who would rush in just to see the Mona Lisa, and then hurriedly hop on the bus to immediately depart for the next item on their itinerary. Similar sightings ensued at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, where the masterpiece David by Michelangelo was a simple stopover in a litany of must-sees.
We consoled ourselves outside, admiring the Puppy statue by pop culture artist Jeff Koons, who referenced the formal gardens popularized during the 18th century. What likewise caught our eye were two entertainers draped in blankets who seemed to create some sort of rhythm with simple clapping sounds.
With our two attempts, we still have yet to visit the interiors. We know that someday, somehow, we will do justice to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. And we can’t wait.