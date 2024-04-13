Stock up on water, CdO residents told

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Households in this city were reminded to stock up on water a full day before yesterday’s deadline extension issued by the city’s bulk water supplier to the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) to settle its P426-million collectibles.

In a recorded statement aired by the Cagayan de Oro City Information Office, COWD general manager Engr. Antonio Young said they issued their advisory in case the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) disconnects its service to the COWD at past 11:59 p.m. of 12 April.

“(In case of disconnection) it would take (a maximum of) one day to restore water service,” Young said in Visayan. “Six barangays that will be severely affected are in the city’s first district such as Carmen, Patag, Kauswagan, Bayabas, Bonbon and Bulua.”

In the city’s eastern side, the areas to be affected are Mandumol and Aluba in Barangay Macasandig, Barangays Camaman-an and Lapasan and a portion of Barangay Gusa.

Areas of Barangay Gusa particularly, Villa Ernesto Subdivision heading to Barangay Bugo, won’t be affected since they are supplied by “water sources” in Bugo and nearby Barangays Agusan and Tablon.

“We issued this advisory in case negotiations between COWD and COBI break down,” Young said.