South Africa promotes diverse tourism

The Philippines is the second largest tourist market in Southeast Asia after Singapore, with a significant increase in travelers to South Africa. In 2023, 6487 people traveled to South Africa from the Philippines, compared to 4329 in 2022, representing a 15 percent year-on-year increase. SAT anticipates that the market will reach its pre-Covid arrival numbers in 2024.

SAT’s collaboration with the Philippine tourism industry has contributed to the growth of South African tourism in the region. The initiative aims to strengthen this partnership and promote South Africa's diverse tourism offerings, including its rich culture, history, wildlife, and scenic beauty.