South Africa promotes diverse tourism

South African Tourism (SAT) in collaboration with the South African Embassy, Manila Philippines is excited to announce its re-engagement and re-inspiration initiative for the Philippine market, with a focus on the main cities of Manila and Cebu. This announcement comes as South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom, making it an ideal time to showcase the country's tourism offerings.
The Philippines is the second largest tourist market in Southeast Asia after Singapore, with a significant increase in travelers to South Africa. In 2023, 6487 people traveled to South Africa from the Philippines, compared to 4329 in 2022, representing a 15 percent year-on-year increase. SAT anticipates that the market will reach its pre-Covid arrival numbers in 2024.
SAT’s collaboration with the Philippine tourism industry has contributed to the growth of South African tourism in the region. The initiative aims to strengthen this partnership and promote South Africa's diverse tourism offerings, including its rich culture, history, wildlife, and scenic beauty.
SAT invites travelers from the Philippines to explore South Africa's vibrant cities, breathtaking landscapes, and unique experiences. The country offers a range of activities for all types of travelers, from adventure seekers to cultural enthusiasts, making it an ideal destination for a memorable vacation.
Visit www.southafrica.net/gl/en/.