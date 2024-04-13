Rower determined to make Paris cut

Rower Joanie Delgaco insists that she learned her lessons from the misfortunes of not making it to the Tokyo Olympics.

“We could have almost qualified in Tokyo but we’re one second slower. I remembered breaking down back then,” Delgaco said as she revs up for the 2024 Asian Olympic Qualification Regatta taking place 19 to 21 April in Chengju, South Korea.

“I learned a lot from my mistakes. I will bounce back this time and told myself this will be the year I will pull it off,” she said.

She will be competing in the women’s singles sculls while joining hands with veteran Cris Nievarez, who will join the men’s sculls and lightweight double sculls participants Rynjie Peñaredondo and Zuriel Sumintac, all upbeat about their chances of making the grade for the Paris Olympics happening in July.

In an effort to rebuild, Delgaco took a silver medal in singles sculls in the 31st Southeast Asian Game in Hanoi and went on to compete in the final round during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

There is also an underlying factor why Delgaco is going all-out in her quest to make it all the way to Paris.