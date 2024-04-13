Rape suspect in Iriga falls

The Manila Police District’s Special Mayors Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) apprehended a 19-year-old man wanted for statutory rape on Friday night.

MPD-SMaRT chief, P/Maj. Dave Apostol, identified the suspect as Drille Repana y Dongon, a construction worker residing in Barangay Masuso, Pandi, Bulacan.

Repana was arrested on Concha Street, Barangay 70, Zone 6, District 1, Tondo, Manila at around 6:30 p.m.

The arrest was made based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Rima Ortega of the Iriga City Regional Trial Court (Branch 7).

Repana was charged with violation of Statutory Rape under Article 266-A (1) (D) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 8353 and Republic Act 11648. No bail was recommended for the suspect’s temporary liberty during his trial.

Currently detained at the MPD-SMaRT detention facility, Repana will be brought to the issuing court, RTC Iriga, for the issuance of a commitment order.