Phl to introduce advanced, affordable cancer diagnostics

The Philippines will gain in an advance and affordable technology to cure the debilitating breast and ovarian cancer.

This will become a reality after a partnership deal was forged by Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, of Detoxicare Phils Inc., for biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The deal is a big leap forward in the fight against cancer that kill many even after spending so much money in the process of trying to ward of the disease.

“Detoxicare’s commitment to making advanced diagnostics affordable and within reach has been a driving force in reshaping the landscape of healthcare accessibility,” said Gjay Ordinal, M.D, President of Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory.

In using the advance technology and effective drug of AstraZeneca there is a big chance that a breast cancer and ovarian patients can be cured.

“We are redefining oncology in AstraZeneca, where we aspire for a future where cancer cure is possible through our life-changing medicines, alongside partnerships and ecosystem solutions that allow early detection, diagnosis, and equitable cancer care for patients.” ayon kay Lotis Ramin, AstraZeneca Country President, “We are grateful to Detoxicare for this collaboration that enables better access to innovative and holistic approaches that will truly deliver impactful benefits for the cancer community.”

The catch is that the firm is integrating advanced technologies into clinical practice which will be instrumental in personalizing treatment approaches, optimizing therapeutic efficacy, and ultimately improving patient survival and quality of life, especially in the Philippines.

Data showed that breast and ovarian cancer are two of the most prevalent types afflicting Filipinos, with breast cancer leading the incidence rate at 17.6% .

In the field of oncology, biomarker testing plays a pivotal role in identifying specific molecular characteristics of tumors and guiding treatment decisions.

Medical experts gain comprehensive insights into the genetic mutations and alterations driving cancer progression, when combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS), allowing for tailored treatments with unprecedented precision.

This approach not only enhances treatment efficacy but also minimizes unnecessary toxicity and side effects, leading to better patient outcomes. While the partnership highlights its impact on breast cancer, the process can also be applied to other types of cancers as well.