P1.540 million to Zambo calamity victims

National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai personally distributed P1.540 million worth of cash aid to 154 families whose houses were destroyed by various calamities in Zamboanga City over the weekend.

Tai and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe led the release of cash aid, under the NHA Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), at the Labuan Central Elementary School, Zamboanga City. Each family beneficiary received P10,000 to support them in rebuilding their homes.

Meanwhile, around P5.750 million in EHAP funds are set to be released to 575 fire victim families in the coming days in the same city.

NHA Region IX Manager Engr. Al-Khwarizmi U. Indanan; NHA Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay and ARMM District Manager Atty. John Louie G. Rebollos; Katrina Chua-Tai, wife of GM Tai; and other local officials also attended the event.

In a related story, the NHA-East Sector Office, together with the Quezon City local government unit (LGU), will conduct EHAP distribution on 15 April 2024, for fire-victim families from Barangays West Fairview and Culiat. A total of P4.165 million is to be released to 227 beneficiaries.