P-Pop group G22 to release new single on 19 April

The girl band G22 proudly announced that their much-awaited single would be released on 19 April. This marks a big leap into the P-Pop industry as they conquer new heights with their upcoming song, "One Sided Love."

Grabbed in hints of pink and neutrals, group members AJ, Alfea and Jaz shine on their teaser with its alluring concept. They exude an interesting mix of sweet and melancholic vibes while emoting the song’s message of an unrequited infatuation towards a crush.

As their fifth song to be promoted as a single, G22 hopes their fans will support it as well. One way to do this is by having the single on pre-save on all streaming platforms. The group's fan club, Bullets, for one, strives to support the girls as promotion goes in full swing.