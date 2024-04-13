Over 1,000 rogue cops in NCR out — Nartatez

Over 1,000 rogue policemen have been weeded out of the Metro Manila force for malfeasance.

Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), revealed this on Daily Tribune’s online program Straight Talk, adding that half the number are facing criminal cases in different courts in the metropolis.

“Some of them have criminal cases while others face administrative cases,” Nartatez said on Wednesday.

The actions against them should be “swift” to boost the morale of the entire force.

“Galit man sila (the dismissed police officers) pero mas marami ang natutuwa (They may be angry, but more people are happy),” he said, adding that the number represents only five percent of the 23,000 uniformed personnel of the NCRPO.

“They should be punished quickly for the sake of the 95 percent and to show that the majority of the police force is doing good,” he added in Filipino.

He said this is the thrust of the newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Ronald Franciso Marbil.

“We have the new PNP chief who is continuing our program to streamline our activities starting with managing our resources (human, material and financial), that every peso is accounted for, as well as individuals who are held to account,” he said.

Nartatez said utilizing these resources is vital for the police force to be prepared for any eventuality, as Metro Manila is the seat of power and the center of activities.

“We continuously review our security plans for activities (church, national, and international events) to prevent the occurrence of prevalent or focus crimes,” he added.

He said disciplinary action must be taken immediately against members who go astray to improve the police image.

“For the sake of the 13.5 million residents of Metro Manila,” Nartatez said.