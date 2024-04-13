Osaka, Swiatek make winning BJK returns

PARIS, France (AFP) — Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek enjoyed winning returns to the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup to move Japan and Poland closer to the finals as former US Open champion Emma Raducanu survived a “muppet” moment.

Four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Osaka last played for Japan in the competition in 2020, since when she has become a mother.

In Tokyo, the 26-year-old defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) to give Japan a commanding lead over Kazakhstan after Nao Hibino had beaten Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-0 earlier in their qualifying clash.

Osaka said she was “super-nervous” about playing in Japan for the first time since appearing at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022.

“I’m the kind of person that I don’t like to disappoint people,” said Osaka who sent down 15 aces.

“It would probably devastate me a lot more to lose here than it would to lose in a regular tournament, just because I want to support everyone as much as they support me.”

Osaka, whose world ranking has risen from 831 to 193 since she began her comeback this year, has not given up hope of making the Paris Olympics later this year.

However, she may need to go through an appeals process to secure a spot after failing to make a mandatory two appearances in the BJK Cup during the current Olympic cycle.

World No. 1 Swiatek, back on national duty for the first time since 2022, eased past 158th-ranked Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-1 to give Poland the lead over Switzerland in Biel.

Magdalena Frech made it 2-0 with a come-from-behind 6-7 (8/10), 7-5, 6-3 victory over 18-year-old Celine Naef.

Switzerland were 2022 champions when they defeated Australia in the final inspired by Belinda Bencic. However, Olympic champion Bencic is currently off tour after announcing in November last year that she was pregnant.