One Taguig downs Air Force, 8-0

Japanese forward Tsukasa Shimomura scored four goals as One Taguig FC demolished Philippine Air Force FC, 8-0, for its second straight win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium yesterday.

Shimomura, who came from Tokyo 23 FC, led the charge for the new club, scoring in the 29th, 37th, 57th and 72nd minutes in this goal-fest by One Taguig.

Patrick Grogg opened the floodgates in the 15th minute with midfielders Naoto Hiraishi and Dennis Chung scoring a goal each in the 54th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Izzeldin El Habib scored the match’s final goal in the 90+2 minute courtesy of Grogg’s corner kick.

This is the league’s highest-scoring game this season so far, eclipsing the 7-0 beating Stallion Laguna FC gave Don Bosco Garelli FC last Sunday.

One Taguig currently is on top of the standings with two wins for six points and a +11 goal difference.

As of press time, Stallion Laguna FC is facing Loyola FC with defending champion Kaya FC - Iloilo competing at 8 p.m. against Garelli.

United City FC faces Philippine Army FC tonight at 8 p.m. in this four-match game day in the PFL.