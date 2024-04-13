NSCR construction begins in October

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) on Saturday reported that the construction of the 147 kilometers North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Metro Manila leg will start this October.

PNR chairman Michael Ted Macapagal, at the Saturday News Forum said the Metro Manila leg of the project will start with fencing activity.

“In Metro Manila, we are currently in the process of doing three things. Number one, we’re doing the fencing activities… Number two, track removal… three, clearing operations,“ Macapagal said.

“May be, by October the fencing and track removal activities will be finished, so construction immediately follows,” he added.

Macapagal said on 28 May the PNR’s Tutuban-Alabang operations will be suspended to make way for the NSCR’s construction.

NSCR’s Metro Manila leg involves the construction of elevated and at-grade tracks and stations stretching from Blumentritt in Manila to Sucat in Parañaque City.

The 147 kilometer NSCR, will have a total of 37 stations across Clark, Pampanga all the way to Calamba, Laguna and the entire line according to Macapagal is targeted to be completed by 2028.

“But definitely the northern line will operate before 2027,” he said.

The northern leg of the NSCR —Tutuban to Malolos and Malolos to Clark— is “more than 50 percent finished.”

“However, I can confidently say that the stations themselves…these are 80 to 85 percent kaya mabilis na lang ‘yan. I predict that by 2026, maybe even 2027, we can already start to run trial trains… before elections of 2028 we can open up that line in full operational mode,” the PNR chief said.

Macapagal said the entire NSCR will be served by a fleet of 60 electric multiple-train units.

