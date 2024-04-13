NCR leg of PNR project starts construction Oct.

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced on Saturday that construction on the Metro Manila leg of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project will begin this October.

PNR chairman Michael Ted Macapagal said the initial phase of construction will focus on fencing activities, track removal, and clearing operations.

“In Metro Manila, we are currently in the process of doing three things. Number one, we’re doing the fencing activities... Number two, track removal... three, clearing operations,” Macapagal explained.

“Hopefully, by October the fencing and track removal activities will be finished, so construction immediately follows,” he added.

Macapagal previously announced that PNR’s Tutuban-Alabang operations will be suspended starting last 28 May to accommodate NSCR construction.

The Metro Manila leg of the NSCR involves the construction of both elevated and at-grade tracks and stations, stretching from Blumentritt in Manila to Sucat in Parañaque City.

The entire 147-kilometer NSCR project will have a total of 37 stations, running from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna. Macapagal said the entire line is targeted for completion by 2028.

However, the northern line will definitely operate before 2027, he said. The northern leg of the NSCR, running from Tutuban to Malolos and Malolos to Clark, is more than 50 percent finished, according to Macapagal.

“The stations themselves are 80 to 85 percent complete, so that shouldn’t take long,” he added. “I predict that by 2026, maybe even 2027, we can already start running trial trains... before the 2028 elections, we can open up that line in full operational mode.”

The PNR chief revealed that the entire NSCR will be served by a fleet of 60 electric multiple-train units.

Macapagal clarified that while construction on the Metro Manila leg begins in October, the Alabang-Calamba leg of the NSCR broke ground in July 2023.