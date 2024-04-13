Man stabs dead 5 shopping mallgoers

From five to seven people, including a baby, were reportedly stabbed dead by a man inside a shopping mall before police shot dead the suspected attacker in Sydney, Australia Saturday afternoon.

Panic struck shoppers inside the Westfield Bondi Junction mall during the knife attack that also wounded several other victims, Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reports.

Agence France-Presse put the death count at five while BBC News said seven were killed and SMH reported six died from the knife attack.

A video has emerged showing a man wearing shorts and a sports jersey jogging inside the shopping center, carrying a knife.

Other videos posted on social media shows people rushing to exit doors.

Police and ambulances swarmed the mall as shoppers were running to escape from the building while stores closed for safety, according to SMH.

Two men told Nine News they helped a mother and her baby who were both stabbed and bleeding.

The mall has been locked down and police have urged people to avoid the area.

New South Wales Ambulance told AFP one man had been shot dead by police. He is believed to be one of the attackers.

The motive was not immediately clear.

A witness said the attacker was running around and stabbing people at random, according to SMH.

CNN counted eight victims, including one child, who were transported to hospitals across Sydney, New South Wales Ambulance service confirmed to CNN.