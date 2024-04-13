Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy’s ‘Vagabond’ Season 2 to be filmed in PH

The second season of the hit Korean series Vagabond will be shot in the Philippines, according to former Ilocos Sur governor and businessman Chavit Singson.

In the press interview held at the opening of a popular South Korean food chain, Singson revealed he would be one of the show’s producers.

“Meron, ’yung series na very popular sa Korea, Vagabond,” he said in a press interview. “Itutuloy dito. Nakatapos na sila, ’tapos ’yung continuation, dito na sa Pilipinas (There's a very popular series in Korea, Vagabond. They're continuing it here. They've finished it, and the continuation will be here in the Philippines).”

Singson mentioned that the story is still being finalized. “Unlike the others na kapag gumawa, hinuhulaan kung saan susunod, ’yun ayaw nila. Gusto nila kumpleto na ’yung istorya.” (Unlike the others who, when they create a series, they still guess where it will go next, they don't want that. They want the story to be complete.)

What’s more exciting, Singson added that Filipino personalities would be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated Korean series as he is being tapped to be a producer for the show.

“Baka kasama ako sa production dahil niyayaya nila ako (I might join the production because they’re inviting me),” the former governor said.

Vagabond is a popular action-thriller Korean series that aired in 2019 on SBS TV. During its run, it also became wildly popular and successful for streaming on Netflix.

It follows the story of a man named Cha Dal-gun (Lee), who embarks on a mission to find justice for his nephew as among the many casualties of a mysterious plane crash. He then partners with Go Hae-ri (Bae Suzy), a secret agent who works with the National Intelligence Service.

Both Lee and Bae won awards for their stellar acting performances in Vagabond, including the Top Excellence Award in Miniseries and the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.