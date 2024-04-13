Homage to dance

SOCIAL SET

Honoring world-class Filipino talent and heritage through dance
Recognizing the power of dance as a form of art and expression deserves more than just a one-day celebration, but a global homage.

The Samsung Performing Arts Theater is set to launch a week-long festival with International Dance Day Fest, which spotlights world-class Filipino dance talent through stunning stage performances.

ALICE Reyes Dance Philippines.
ALICE Reyes Dance Philippines.

Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director, highlighted the importance of showcasing Filipino dance artists to a mainstream audience.

“Filipino artists are fabulous, given that Filipino dance artists are wonderful, but we wanted to make sure that the community is constantly aware of it,” Mohnani said. “There’s so much more to dance than what you know, so having it all in one stage and enjoying all of that is great.”

Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance Company.
Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance Company.

This week-long event, which will take place from 24 to 28 April, will give over 500 dance artists the stage to represent their masterful dancing skills through various genres – from street dance to contemporary beats, folkloric styles and more.

Centered on the theme “Dance for all,” the week-long celebration guarantees a memorable journey that blends music, movement and intricate storytelling to audiences.

Daloy Dance Company.
Daloy Dance Company.

"Hosting this pioneering event reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of the arts to unite, inspire and uplift. It’s truly a groundbreaking initiative that reflects our commitment to nurturing Filipino talent by bringing together diverse dance companies and genres under one roof,” Mohnani said.

For renowned ballet dancer Liza Macuja-Elizalde of Ballet Manila, this week-long celebration gives dancers the platform to perform and celebrate dance in their unique ways.

HIRAYA Dance Company.

“The importance of giving dancers a stage, a platform to perform, it’s unifying us all.. We are trying to rekindle this love for dance,” Macuja-Elizalde said.

Myra Beltran, whose initiatives have become vital in the formation of an independent contemporary dance community in the country, emphasized dance as a “healing art,” especially as we move forward with the pandemic.

“Now is the time to reiterate dance as a healing art,” Beltran said.

‘TAHAN Na’ by Abby Bonifacio of Galaw Co. Dance Theater.
'TAHAN Na' by Abby Bonifacio of Galaw Co. Dance Theater.

“I also want to celebrate the fact [that] this is the first coming together [after the pandemic], as it was difficult for many dancers during [the] pandemic to work out in the studio and via zoom, and also [dealing with] mental health issues,” she added.

The International Dance Day will feature a series of gala performances, with each day focused on a specific genre of dance. Moreover, a Dance in Film workshop will be led by Madge Reyes’s Fifth Wall Dance Fest.

On 25 April, the stage will reignite the vibrancy of our Filipino roots through folk dance. This will include performances from Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance CompanyRamon Obusan Folkloric GroupUST Salinggawi Dance TroupeThe Kalilayan Folkloric Group; and PNU Kislap Sining Dance Troupe.

On 26 April, audiences will prepare themselves for a night of electrifying energy and exhilarating performances from UPeepzSayawathaThe CrewJunior Electro GrooversMixed NutsTPM (Team Package Makers)Femme MNLDancehall Manila; and VPeepz.

On 27 April, a luxurious ballet gala will enchant viewers through elegant performances from Ballet ManilaBallet Philippines; Philippine Ballet TheaterAlice Reyes Dance PhilippinesHong Kong BalletSteps Dance ProjectAssociation of Ballet Academies in the PhilippinesHope Dance Academy Philippines; and Halili Cruz School of Dance.

Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.
Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.

To wrap up the celebration on 28 April, contemporary dance groups will put up an “unforgettable” performance, including Myra Beltran’s Dance ForumUniversity of the Philippines Dance CompanyGuang Ming CollegeAirdanceNude FloorNunoy RevlonDaloy Dance CompanyGalaw Dance Company; and Hiraya Dance Company.

