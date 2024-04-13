Gayoso scores four in Kaya goal fest

National men's football team forward Jarvey Gayoso netted four goals as Kaya FC-Iloilo steamrolled past Don Bosco Garelli FC, 12-0, for its second win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Saturday evening.

Gayoso, who was hailed as the Man of the Match, scored in the eighth, 67th, 86th, 90+2 minutes as the defending champions secured the top spot in the league with a +14 goal difference.

"I'm very satisfied. I understand you have appoint one (Man of the Match) but the scoreline reflects the overall performance and effort of the team," Gayoso said.

"They all deserve to be acknowledged."

Braces from Kaishu Yamazaki (fourth and 22nd), Shuto Komaki (sixth and 28th), Janjan Melliza (28th and 68th) and Robert Lopez Mendy (64th and 78th) joined in on the fun as the Lions are tied with United City FC with the second highest scoring margin in PFL history.

UCFC delivered a 12-0 victory over Philippine Air Force FC on 13 July 2019 back when the club was known as Ceres-Negros FC.

In the first game of the day, One Taguig FC demolished Philippine Air Force FC, 8-0.

Tsukasa Shimomura scored four of the team's eight goals in the 29th, 37th, 57th and 72nd minutes with Patrick Grogg (15th), Naoto Hiraishi (54th) Dennis Chung (79th) and El Habib (90+2) all scoring as well.

In the second game, Stallion Laguna FC delivered a 5-0 win over Loyola FC.

Braces from Juan Diego Galeana-Trujillo (31st, 49th), Junior Sam (78th, 83rd) and a goal from Finn McDaniel in the 36th minute gave Stallion its second win this season.