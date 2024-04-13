Endangered Phl eagle released in Apayao town

A "critically endangered" Philippine eagle was released back over the weekend, 12 April to her territory in Kabugao town in Apayao after an almost a month of nourishing its health by a composite team from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), local governments of Apayao and Kabugao, the non-profit Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), and some concerned citizens.

Named after the town, the eagle now called Kabugao was rescued by a farmer in Barangay Bulu of Kabugao last 16 March.

According to Ariel Puglay Silaw, a 38-year-old resident of Brgy. Bulu, he accidentally caught Philippine eagle "Kabugao" in a nylon noose trap or "silo" he installed to capture wild pigs in the forests of Mount Mabagyaw.

He then reported about the eagle to a Conner CENRO (City Environment & Natural Resources Office) staff on 18 March.

While in his custody, Ariel kept the bird in a small wooden crate, that is sealed with planks of wood.

According to Ariel, he gave the eagle duck meat as food.

By 19 March, PENRO (Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office) Apayao Rainier Balbuena, PEF staff Guiller Opiso and Susanna Legaspi and Provincial Veterinarians in Apayao restrained and rescued the eagle.

The bird was docile and did not resist capture, which indicates that the eagle is weak and might be in pain.

The team brought the distressed eagle in Laoag City for x-ray, medical assessment and temporary rehabilitation.

The X-ray was made at the Ranada Hospital, and three air gun bullets lodged underneath the skin of the eagle were seen in the plates.

The absence of fresh entry wounds suggest that the bird was shot a considerably long time ago.

Fortunately, no bone fractures were noted.

The physical examination was undertaken by veterinarians Mary Jane and Cristopher Galvez of the Laoag City Veterinary Clinic, with PEF's Veterinary Consultant Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck teleconsulting via Google Meet from Davao City.

DENR CAR staff Dorothy Cayaba and Marcos Bias assisted during the examination.

The eagle had an inflamed left shank (leg) with a slight hematoma, ruffled feathers indicating stress, a prominent "brood patch" indicating that the eagle is female and may be incubating an egg or brooding a very young chick when captured, and maggots and flies at its inguinal region.

The vet couple administered first aid and gave fluids, antibiotics and vitamins.

The vet couple secured blood samples and cloacal and oral swabs too.

The samples were then brought to the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) in Carig, Tuguegarao City for Avian Flu and New Castles Disease Screening.

Blood samples were also sent to the UP Diliman Institute of Biology in Quezon City for confirmatory DNA sexing.

PEF Field Biologist, Rowell Taraya, did the feather count and found complete sets of left and right feather wings with a growing no. 2 primary feather at the right wing and complete set of tail feathers with one distorted feather at the right side.

Temporary rehabilitation

While awaiting the completion of a proper rehabilitation pen in Brgy. Bulu, Kabugao, Philippine Eagle "Kabugao" was kept in a cage at the residence of Ms. Jacky Obay in Laoag City from 19 to 25 March, under the care of PEF Biologist, Ma. Susana Legaspi.

The eagle was given 400 grams of beef on her first day, and 150-200 grams of rabbit meat on the following days.

The eagle was given 50mg of Enrofloxacin (broad spectrum antibiotics) for the first three days, 0.2ml of Meloxicam (anti-inflammatory) for four days, and a sustenance of Nutripet vitamins.

Remarkably, the bird showed signs of quick recovery already even while in Laoag City.

From a generally docile bird during its rescue, the bird increasingly became active and aggressive.

From an admission weight of 5.75 kg right after its rescue, the bird's weight increased to 6.0 kg by the time it was transported to Brgy. Bulu for its full rehabilitation.

Her daily behavioral repertoire also diversified to leaps from the ground to the perch and back, grabbing the cyclone wire and hanging by the wall for a minute or so, and active cresting and occasional wing slaps whenever people approach the cage and provide food.

The swelling at its left shank also subsided in just a few days, and it appears that he is no longer in pain.

Rehabilitation at Barangay Bulu

A more suitable rehabilitation pen was completed by Kabugao and Apayao LGU at Brgy. Bulu and the eagle was transferred from Laoag City to Brgy. Bulu, Kabugao, Apayao at around on 26 March.

She is being daily monitored by PEF staff and a rotation of personnel from DENR Apayao, CENRO Calanasan and CENRO Conner.

Kabugao has been observed to be very agile in her new enclosure; flying and leaping from the ground, perch, and food platform, and flying towards the screen of the cage in an apparent attempt to set itself free.

She is restless.

She has been able to consistently catch and handle live rabbits as prey on 28, 30 March, and 1 April.

Thereafter, she was given 300 grams of rabbit and goat meat.

"Kabugao" has fully recovered and is cleared of Avian Flu and New Castles Disease by BAI Region 2 when she was released Saturday.

A solar-powered GPS-GSM tracker will be installed on her backpack style before her release.