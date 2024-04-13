Dreaming of Paris

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) vows to do everything possible to send a large delegation to the Paris Olympics, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August.

But the road to Paris will not be easy.

In fact, the Filipinos have yet to breach the 20-athlete barrier in the past five editions of the Summer Games — in Tokyo in 2020, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, London in 2012, Beijing in 2008, and Athens in 2004.

We sent the most number of Olympic athletes in 1972 when Jimmy Mariano and the powerhouse men’s basketball team led 53 aspirants in 11 sports in the traditional parade of colors at the Munich Games.

The country also sent large delegations — to Mexico in 1968 with 49 athletes, Tokyo in 1964 with 47, and Rome in 1960 with 40.

In recent memory, the biggest number of athletes the POC deployed to the Summer Games was 26 in Barcelona in 1992, where Roel Velasco punched the bronze medal that inspired his younger brother, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, to win the country’s first silver in Atlanta in 1996.

True enough, the POC is facing a massive challenge.

So far, only 13 athletes are sure of making it, bannered by Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial of boxing and world No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena of athletics.

Also joining the Olympic party are former Olympian Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan of gymnastics, Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Fabuar Ceniza of weightlifting, and Aira Villegas of boxing.

A fourth weightlifter in Rosegie Ramos is also tipped to join the Summer Games pending an announcement by the International Weightlifting Federation right after it closes its qualifying window on 28 April.

On the contrary, Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal, will not be making a return after being outshone by Ando in the women’s 59-kilogram class of the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand recently.

The Olympic delegation will grow to 13 once three Filipino athletes from swimming and athletics formally secure wildcard spots from the International Aquatics Federation and the World Athletics via the universality rule.

Robyn Brown of athletics; Carlo Paalam, Rogen Ladon, Criz Laurente, and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing; Kurt Barbosa of taekwondo; Cris Nievarez and Joanie Delgado of rowing; Keisei Nakano, Shugen Nakano and Yuta Watanabe of judo; Jericho Francisco of skateboarding; Patrick Coo and Shagne Yaoyao of cycling; Emma Malabuyo of gymnastics; and Bianca Pagdanganan of golf are also still on track for Olympic slots, which gives the country a fighting chance to further boost its delegation.

Yes, making it to the Olympics isn’t easy.

That’s why POC executives, as well as officials from the Philippine Sports Commission and national sports associations, have to do their very best to rally behind the athletes by meeting their needs, from nutrition to coaching to training and foreign exposure.

The miracle in Tokyo, where Diaz bravely lifted a record-breaking mark to pocket the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, is over. It’s time to write a new chapter featuring new characters armed with new missions.

After all, sports are a microcosm of society. Whether these Filipino heroes will sink or swim in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world depends on the support that our sports officials give them.

The officials can’t just dream of success in Paris. They have to work hard and boost the morale of these athletes, who see sports as their way to bring glory to the country.