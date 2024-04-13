DOST, partners discuss smart, sustainable communities in expo

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in partnership with Isabela State University (ISU) and the City Government of Cauayan, conducted an insightful discussion on Public-Private-Academe Partnerships for smart and sustainable communities as part of the International Smart and Sustainable Cities and Communities Exposition and Networking Engagement on Friday, 12 April at Cauayan City, Isabela.

The discussion allowed the participants to gain knowledge from Smart City experts on their strengths, initiatives, and experiences to address critical information, technology, and communication concerns, exchange ideas, and promote innovative solutions in their respective countries.

DOST Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. underscored in his presentation is the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program, one of DOST's top Bagong Pilipinas programs.

"This program is a people-centric, technology-driven strategy for facilitating the development or transformation of communities to become smart, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive, while considering each community's individuality, readiness, and growth potential," Secretary Solidum says in his message.

"This session provided a platform for meaningful discourse and collaboration across borders, cultures, and disciplines. It is our shared commitment to leverage the power of science, technology, and innovation to address the most pressing challenges facing the country," adds Secretary Solidum.

The event was attended by key program partners, which include local government units (LGUs) and communities as direct beneficiaries, as well as academic and research institutions, non-government organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the media, and the private sector.

During the Mutya Ng Cauayan where Senator Raffy Tulfo is the guest of Honor and Speaker, the program showcased the KatHABI Philippine Tropical Fabric Fashion Show wherein candidates walked down the catwalk showing dress and fabrics from the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) with collaborations with designers all over the Philippines.