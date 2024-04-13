DoLE urges employers: Honor vax work excuse

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Saturday urged private-sector employers to excuse from work those of their employees who accompanied or who are accompanying their children to the nationwide measles-rubella and bivalent-oral polio vaccine immunization activity ending tomorrow.

The guidelines are contained in Labor Advisory 04-2024 issued by Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma in support of the government’s nationwide immunization activity that started on 1 April.

Under the advisory, private sector employers, particularly those with employees who have children aged 6 months to four years old and 11 months were encouraged to allow their employees to be excused from work when they accompany their kids on scheduled vaccination, or when they must take care of their children who will experience adverse effects or reactions to the vaccine.

“Upon resumption of work, the concerned employee shall present proof of vaccination and may, likewise, be allowed to utilize their available leave credits during the immunization activity, subject to company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting the same,” the advisory read.

“Employers are also advised to coordinate with the health department of the local government units on the scheduled immunization to ensure availment of the said vaccines,” it further read.

Meanwhile, those with institutionalized immunization programs are encouraged, through their occupational safety and health committee, to conduct the immunization activity in the establishment as part of their occupational safety and health program or family welfare program.