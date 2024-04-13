DA hails 2 new undersecretaries

The Department of Agriculture has recently appointed two new undersecretaries and two additional assistant secretaries.

This was after Malacanang released a list of appointments for the DA, with appointment papers released by the Office of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Listed are Nora dela Cruz Oliveros and Allan Quimson Umali as DA undersecretaries, who will serve as co-terminus with the appointing authority. Umali is now serving as undersecretary for administration while Oliveros is undersecretary in charge of finance.

Designated assistant secretaries, and co-terminus, are Daniel Alfonso Nieto Atayde, who has been helping prepare the logistics strategy for DA and Philip Chan Young, who will handle exports.

Appointed director IV to fill-up vacated positions are Rose Mary Gazzingan Aquino as replacement for Narciso Edillo, Roberto Tan Perales vice Rad Donn Cedeno, and Macario Dahan Gonzaga to fill the position previously held by Abel James Monteagudo.