‘Coke’ joke

The latest April Fool's Day jokes were annoying as usual, with two sparking backlash.

When a businessman who operates takoyaki eateries posted a social media dare for anyone to have their logo tattooed on their forehead for P100,000, Ramil Albano accepted the challenge. This despite Carlo Quion adding a disclaimer to his post saying that it was an April Fool's prank.

When Quion learned that Albano had the name of his takoyaki brand—Taragis—tattooed on his forehead, the post was reportedly deleted, but He went to Albano’s house and gave him the money anyway.

A video of the encounter went viral, and Quion said he was sorry that Albano had taken the joke seriously. GMA News reported that he advised fellow influencers to be responsible for what they upload on social media.

Quion also offered to shoulder the cost of removing the tattoo, although Albano said his action was voluntary as he needed the P100,000 for his young children.

Netizens' initial reactions to the prank were mixed. Ironically, Quion soon admitted that it was scripted, planned last year, and was just a marketing stunt for his takoyaki business.

“Yes, I lied and I am sorry. We strung you along on a marketing stunt that involved a lot of emotions, discussions, and acting,” said Quion on Facebook, the South China Morning Post reported.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, afrobeat music sensation Davido got angry over an April Fool's joke by

K24 TV said that he threatened to sue the news outfit from Kenya.

K24 TV reported that Davido had been arrested in Kenya, one of his East Africa concert tour stops.

"I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world," said Davido on X, according to BBC. "I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue."

"I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of 'April Fool’s,' and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation," BBC quoted Davido as saying.

K24 TV had joked that coke (cocaine) was found on the megastar's private jet.