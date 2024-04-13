BuCor transfer 500 PDLs to Iwahig

Some 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were transferred from New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa, Palawan last night as Bureau of Corrections continued its decongestion program and augments the agricultural workforce at IPPF.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. disclosed that of the said number, 200 are from the Reception and Diagnostic Center, 150 from the maximum security and 150 from medium security.

At least 147 corrections officers headed by CINSP Roberto Butawan with augmentation from the Muntinlupa Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) and Skyway Patrol escorted the PDLs.

On the other hand, the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (SRPPF) in Zamboanga City has clarified that only two of its personnel were relieved of their duties in connection with the arrest of a person deprived of liberty and one civilian in a buy bust operation recently.

SRPPF Supt. Corrections Chief Inspector Vic Domingo Suyat clarified that CSO4 John Hicap and CO2 Joel Broncano were those relieved of their duties from the Work and Livelihood Program as they were the escorts of the PDL at the time of the incident.

To fill the gap created by the relief of Officers Hicap and Broncano, CO2 Jimmy Wong and CO1 Marlon Hemandez were relieved from the Minimum Security Compound and re-assigned to the Work and Livelihood Program.

Suyat said that CO2 Wong and CO1 Hernandez were not involved nor to be investigated regarding the buy bust incident last 9 April.