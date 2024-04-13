Breast, ovarian cancer treatment levels up

Filipino women facing breast and ovarian cancers, the two most prevalent cancers in the country, will have a new weapon in their fight.

Breast cancer leads the way with a 17.6 percent incidence rate among Filipino women, highlighting the urgency of integrating advanced diagnostic tools with targeted cancer medications.

The combined approach allows doctors to personalize treatment plans by identifying the specific genetic makeup of a patient’s cancer.

Amid this concern, Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have partnered to bring affordable life-saving cancer treatment options to the Philippines.

A key component of the partnership is biomarker testing that allows doctors to identify the specific mutations driving a patient’s cancer, leading to more effective and less toxic treatments.

While the initial focus is on breast and ovarian cancers, the technology can be applied to other types as well.