Bong Go stresses health precautions to protect public, students amid soaring temp

In the wake of soaring temperatures across the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called for heightened vigilance and adaptability in educational settings to safeguard the well-being of students.

In a recent statement, Go highlighted the Department of Education's (DepEd) proactive steps in adjusting academic strategies to better suit the current environmental challenges.

"Ingat po tayo. Kaya nga po nag-adjust na ang ating DepEd... Mayroon silang konting ginagawang changes o adjustment sa pag-aaral ng mga bata," Go remarked.

As noted by the senator, this adjustment is a testament to the government's responsive stance towards ensuring that the educational journey of the youth remains uninterrupted yet safe.

Placing a significant emphasis on health, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, elaborated on the foundational belief that health is paramount.

"Importante sa akin, health. Health is wealth. Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kaya pangalagaan po natin ang kalusugan. Ibalanse po natin parati. Bagamat importante naman po ang pag-aaral ng mga estudyante, unahin natin ang kalusugan at buhay ng ating mga kabataan. 'Yan po ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan, mga kabataan," he said.

"Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added.

The DepEd has announced the implementation of asynchronous classes or distance learning across all public schools nationwide for 15 to 16 April.

This move is aimed at allowing students to complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements as the school year draws to a close.

The shift to alternative modes of delivery in 5,844 of the country's 47,678 public schools is partly due to extreme heat.

Several local government units have suspended classes in response to high heat index readings.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) has provided guidelines for first-aid practices to address illnesses caused by high temperatures.

These recommendations include relocating people to cooler, shaded environments, using cold compresses, and promoting the intake of fluids.

The DOH has categorized heat index temperatures from 33 to 41 degrees Celsius under "extreme caution," signaling an urgent need for preventive steps against the backdrop of escalating temperatures.

"Ayon sa awtoridad, inaasahang tataas pa ang heat index natin sa bansa dahil kakaumpisa pa lang ng ating tag-init. Andyan din ang El Niño na nagdudulot ng mas mainit na temperatura. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo at alagaan ang ating kalusugan," Go said earlier.

PAGASA expects the heat index to reach as high as 52 degrees or higher, already classified as "extreme danger" level, until May.

"Isang malaking risk dito ay heat stroke, maliban sa heat exhaustion. Upang maiwasan ito, ugaliing uminom ng sapat na tubig at huwag magbabad sa araw hanggang maaari. Proteksyunan natin ang mga bata at matanda," Go further explained.

Go, Father of the Malasakit Centers program now running six years and had helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, also reminded the public to avail of the services of any of the 162 operational Malasakit Centers found around the country should they need medical assistance.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where government agencies providing medical assistance, such as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and PhilHealth, are housed under one roof, making it convenient for patients to access such assistance.

"Bawat rehiyon, merong mga Malasakit Centers na. Mula Batanes hanggang Tawi-Tawi, meron po tayong Malasakit Centers. Lapitan lang po ninyo, basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka. Pera naman ninyo ito, ibinabalik lang ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng mas mabilis at maginhawang tulong pangkalusugan," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for Filipinos in need.