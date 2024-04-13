Bong Go provides aid to displaced workers in MisOr

In collaboration with the local government of Medina, a total of 500 displaced workers were given assistance by the senator.

The distribution activity was held at the municipal gymnasium, where Go and his Malasakit Team gave away grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Through Go’s initiative, the Department of Labor and Employment likewise conducted an orientation for qualified beneficiaries for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakakatulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis. Ito ay magbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan sa pamamagitan ng pansamantalang trabaho mula gobyerno na makakatulong din sa komunidad,” Go explained.

"Salamat po sa DOLE. Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers," he added.

Go has also introduced Senate Bill No. 420, designed to institutionalize a program that offers temporary jobs to qualified individuals from impoverished families in rural areas. This bill proposes the establishment of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide short-term job opportunities for those identified as economically underprivileged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

In addition to providing livelihood support, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended health related support to those in need. He encouraged the sick to visit the newly launched Malasakit Center at the First Misamis Oriental General Hospital, which he had visited earlier that day. The center is the 162nd in the country.

Two additional Malasakit Centers are available at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center and the J.R. Borja General Hospital, both situated in Cagayan de Oro City.

Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide impoverished patients a one-stop shop inside select public hospitals where they may conveniently avail of medical assistance programs from concerned agencies. According to DOH, these centers have helped more than ten million indigent patients.

“Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po ‘yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino,” explained Go.

In addition to the Malasakit Center, the senator is also instrumental in funding thirteen Super Health Centers across Misamis Oriental with six in Cagayan de Oro City to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection to grassroots communities.

In his speech, Go also thanked local officials, including Congressman Christian Unabia, Governor Peter Unabia, Mayor Donato Chan, Vice Mayor Paulo Magallanes, among others, for their service to their constituents.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported several initiatives in Medina including a flood control project. Throughout Misamis Oriental, Go supported the construction a drainage system and flood control structures along the Iponan River, the acquisition of several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and the creation a three-story multipurpose building in Cagayan de Oro City.

Other projects he supported include flood control projects in Magsaysay and Gingoog City; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay, and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Baliangao, Balingasag, Balingoan, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan.

“Mga kababayan, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan naman ang totoo. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.

Aside from attending the launch of the Malasakit Center in Medina, Go also attended the Misamis Oriental’s Farmer and Fisherfolks Forum in Gingoog City. He also attended the inauguration of the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital in Villanueva town, a project he supported. He likewise aided displaced workers there.

Ending his visit in Misamis Oriental, he attended the groundbreaking for a Super Health Center in Tagoloan.