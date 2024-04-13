Bersamin: No violation of Jubahib’s right to due process amid suspension

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Saturday maintained that the issuance of a 60-day preventive suspension against Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib did not violate the latter’s right to due process.

“The OP (Office of the President) made a thorough assessment of the administrative complaint filed by Board Member Orly Amit (BM Amit) against Gov. Jubahib,”

Bersamin said the OP found that the complaint “sufficiently alleged grave abuse of authority and oppression” on the part of Jubahib—in connection with the recall of BM Amit’s service vehicle without legal basis.

“The issuance of the preventive suspension did not violate Gov. Jubahib’s right to due process,” he stressed.

Bersamin explained that the OP ordered the Jubahib’s suspension “to prevent any undue interference” in the conduct of the investigation.

He also emphasized that the preventive suspension was ordered only after the issues "were joined in accordance with Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160 and Sections 1 and 4, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23 series of 1992."

“The OP remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in all administrative proceedings,” Bersamin said.

Jubahib refused to accept the suspension order saying it was “pure political harassment.”

He lamented that he was not given a chance to address the allegations against him before the suspension order was issued.

Jubahib said he would not step down amid the suspension order.

"I will only step down if it is the will of the 400,000 constituents who voted for me," he said.

The suspension order issued by the Malacañang was signed by the executive secretary.