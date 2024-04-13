Bautista treks path to golf prominence

Javie Bautista is setting his sights on further triumphs in the upcoming Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) following a successful series of local and international victories.

Bautista, 11, recently clinched the top spot in his age category in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines’ Cattle Creek Junior Open in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, then defended his individual title in the Guam-Philippines Junior Golfers Goodwill Cup.

The Ateneo de Manila University standout also teamed up with Patrick Driscoll to secure the Scramble Team Event trophy at the Starts Guam Golf Resort, showcasing his versatility and team spirit.

Additionally, a third-place effort at the Callaway Junior Golf Circuit in Calatagan, Batangas, has solidified his confidence as he gears up for the highly anticipated Junior PGT, which kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club on 7 to 10 May.

Inaugurated last year, the JPGT is set to stage its first full tournament season. Organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the 15-leg circuit will traverse the championship courses across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, culminating in the National Championships at The Country Club in Laguna in September.

The JPGT, envisioned by long-time golf patron Ricky Razon, chairman and chief executive officer of ICTSI, aims not only to hone young golfers’ skills through the competitions like drive-chip-putt but also to foster talent development for future international success.

Bautista, last year’s Luzon champion in the JPGT, credits his escalating golf prowess to rigorous training and a well-rounded support system.

He works closely with coach Kevin Lachica to refine his swing, engages in golf-specific strength and conditions with coach Bern Atienza to boost his physical performance, and builds mental resilience through targeted sessions with coach Miko Alejandro, helping him maintain composure under pressure.

Moreover, Bautista draws significant motivation from his family, particularly his parents. His brothers’ achievements — Southeast Asian Games medalist fencer Miguel, and Ateneo football player Carlo Iñigo — also fuel his competitive drive.

With a robust support network and a comprehensive training regimen, Bautista is poised to continue his rise in the world of junior golf, aspiring to become a world-class player someday.