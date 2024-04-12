Warmth and comfort await at Meadowcrest

Apart from its rich and vibrant cultural tapestry, Biñan, Laguna emerges as a metropolis for business and commercial activities.
With the bustle and hustle of life, along with the historical treasures and scenic landscapes that come along with it, the province has an undeniable charm that appeals to residents, tourists and business people alike.
This puts premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. at the forefront with the rise of Meadowcrest, a multi-use and master-planned community that spans 48 hectares.
Meadowcrest boasts of several features that put Biñan, Laguna in the spotlight: premium residential homes, curated commercial hubs, luscious green spaces and impressive indoor and outdoor amenities that are all within reach.
The neighborhood center also features a pedestrian-friendly design with dedicated bike lanes that provide safety, convenience and accessibility towards nearby residential villages and key access points like Broadfield, Laguna Boulevard and Sugar Road Connection.
It is also accessible to universities within the 10-km radius like De La Salle University — Laguna Campus, University of Santo Tomas — Sta. Rosa Campus, Chang Kai Shek College — Southmont Campus and Brent International School Manila, among others.
Moreover, it is also an easy drive to various recreational and entertainment hubs, including Enchanted Kingdom, Seda Nuvali, and the popular tourist and leisure destination Tagaytay.
Introducing Hartwood Village
At the heart of Meadowcrest is Hartwood Village, the township’s first residential neighborhood.
Inspired by the Danish concept of “hygge,” Hartwood Village is the epitome of warmth, coziness and simplicity.
The feeling of warmth and comfort is integrated through its green and open spaces, top-notch security, pedestrian mobility and a variety of accessible facilities and commercial hubs.
It will also feature a 1,200-sqm clubhouse that includes multiple amenities like a lap and children’s pool, a playground, a multi-purpose court and a pet park. The clubhouse is the most ideal space for outdoor entertainment and family celebrations within the neighborhood.