Viral “Wag na tayo mag-break, please. Love, D” billboard mystery revealed

Situated along C5 in Quezon City, the billboard, "'Wag na tayo mag break, please. Love, D,'” has been revealed to be part of a creative marketing campaign orchestrated by Dermorepubliq, a Filipino-owned skincare brand.

Dermorepubliq is thrilled to disclose the inspiration behind the billboard and invite the public to discover the story behind the mystery. "We understand the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies acne breakouts, and we refuse to let anyone face it alone," declared Keith Sta. Barbara, Dermorepubliq's Chief Executive Officer. "'Wag na tayo mag-break, please' is our way of letting Filipinos know that we stand with them in their journey towards clearer, healthier."

Following the heartwarming teaser last March, Dermorepubliq's subsequent billboard message this 9 April, "Sabi ni D, break out no more," serves as an empowering revelation as Dermorepubliq aims to inspire individuals to embrace their unique beauty and overcome any insecurities they may have.

"At Dermorepubliq, we believe in empowering individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin," said CEO Keith Sta. Barbara. "Our billboard campaign is a testament to our commitment to self-love, acceptance, and empowerment."

Acne breakouts may impact one's confidence and self-esteem, leading to frustration and isolation. Recognizing the profound emotional toll of acne, Dermorepubliq is on a mission to provide not just effective skincare solutions but also empathy, understanding, a sense of community, and inclusivity.

As these billboards continue to spark conversations, Dermorepubliq invites the public to join the discussion and share their thoughts and experiences with the hashtag #SabiNiDermoRepubliq. Together, they can create a more inclusive and accepting environment where everyone feels empowered to be their authentic selves.