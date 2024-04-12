NATION

UST inaugurates first Mindanao campus

THE University of Sto Tomas inaugurated its General Santos City campus with a solemn blessing, Thursday morning. The historic event which was attended by General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and other officials started with a mass presided over by Bishop Cerilo Casicas of the Diocese of Marbel. UST Gensan is set to open its gates for new students this coming school year.
General Santos City — The first-ever Mindanao campus of the oldest school in the country — the University of Santo Tomas — has been formally inaugurated in the city, Thursday morning.

As the new phase of history uncovered, the first UST branch in Mindanao located in Barangay Ligaya, General Santos City was inaugurated signaling a milestone of bringing its famous quality of education outside the realms of the main campus in España, Manila.

The momentous affair was started with a mass presided over by the Bishop of Marbel, Most Reverend, Cerilo Casicas D.D. at 8:30 a.m.

After the Eucharistic celebration, the blessings of the Main Building and the campus grounds followed suit.

The ceremony was also graced by the presence of the image of Our Lady of Manaoag and professor emeritus Maribel Nonato, assistant to the rector for UST Gensan who led the Entrustment to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

