Transport fare payment using mobile wallet

In the busy streets of Metro Manila, where public transportation is the lifeline for millions of commuters, the shift to a modern e-ticketing system has been a road littered with challenges and opportunities. On Metro Manila’s crowded jeepneys, buses and train services, passengers often find themselves in long queues to buy tickets and often dispute with conductors over fare discrepancies.

On Thursday, Beep Payment System and Multisys Technologies Corporation announced a strategic partnership allowing commuters to pay their commuter fare using mobile phones.

“By embracing Multisys’ expertise and leveraging their advanced technology, we are broadening our payment solutions, making it simpler and more convenient for commuters to access transportation services through their mobile devices,” said JJ Moreno, CEO of AF Payments Inc. (AFPI), the company behind beep. He further expressed the company’s goal to extend this service across all train lines and thousands of buses and PUVs nationwide, ensuring widespread accessibility and convenience for commuters throughout the country.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize Filipino commutes by complementing Beep’s existing NFC cards with Multisys’ QR technology under the “beep transit” solution.

This development is a fitting complement to the roughly 11 million beep cards issued, offering commuters an alternative and efficient mode of payment. By utilizing the beep App, commuters can now enjoy the convenience of this contactless technology through their smartphones — enhancing the overall commuting experience.

This initiative aims to provide commuters with flexibility in choosing their preferred payment method and to aid transit operators in managing their operations more efficiently by leveraging today’s mobile phone technologies supporting QR and NFC.

Introducing this mobile-based payment option marks a significant milestone, as it is recognized as one of the fare media or fare payment methods under the Philippine National Automated Fare Collection Standards.

Moreno said that the AFPI-Multisys partnership is poised to elevate the Filipino commuting experience to international standards, emphasizing both entities’ commitment to improving and transforming how Filipinos commute.

Echoing this sentiment, Multisys CEO Vic Tria highlighted the shared vision of both companies to enhance the commuting landscape in the Philippines. “We are inspired by AFPI’s dedication to elevating the commuter experience, which motivates us to provide our QR technology in support of their NFC technology. Together, we are setting a new standard for convenience in public transportation,” Tria said.

This partnership between beep and Multisys represents a forward-thinking approach to commuting in the Philippines, offering a seamless, efficient, and modern solution that benefits commuters and transit operators alike.