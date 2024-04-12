The food we share

The Embassy of Malaysia marked the end of Ramadan earlier this week with a reflection on the deep-rooted connections and shared histories, for over 60 years, between Malaysia and the Philippines.

The event, which coincides with the Filipino Food Month, highlighted the similarities between the cuisines of Malaysia and Mindanao, with a special focus on roti jala, chicken curry, sinulabai and chicken linigil.

The celebration commenced with the Eid prayer, followed by a food demonstration that provided an immersive experience into the shared culinary traditions.

Roti jala, often referred to as “lace pancakes,” is a traditional Malaysian delicacy that is as delightful to the eyes as it is to the palate.

The intricate creation involves a batter of flour, eggs and coconut milk, poured through a small container with multiple holes to form delicate, net-like crepes.

These are then expertly folded and served alongside a hearty and aromatic chicken curry. The curry, rich with spices like turmeric, cumin and coriander, slow-cooked with tender chicken pieces, potatoes, and coconut milk, offers a creamy and spicy complement to the soft, absorbent roti jala.

Together, they embody a culinary harmony, presenting a blend of textures and flavors that are deeply rooted in the Malaysian gastronomic tradition, cherished for their ability to bring people together over shared meals and cultural heritage.

On the Philippines’ end, sinulabai can be considered the local version of the Malaysian roti. Made with flour, coconut milk, and a dash of turmeric, the mixture is prepared on a hot grill into a crepe-like shape. The hot flatbread is accompanied by a hearty serving of Chicken Liniggil, a type of dry curry prepared with chicken, herbs, and chillies cooked in turmeric, chicken liver, coconut milk and the star of the show — the palapa.

Palapa is a unique Filipino condiment, sweet and spicy on the palate, and is made with pounded ginger, turmeric, labuyo chili, toasted coconut and the sakurab, a kind of white scallion endemic to the provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao. The palapa beautifully rounds off the liniggil, giving it that uniquely Filipino flavor.

Malaysian Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melbin Castelino: “This is a landmark year for Malaysia-Philippines relations, and what better way to celebrate this milestone and the shared joy of Eid than through the universal language of food. Our culinary traditions tell the story of our shared heritage, influences, and the bonds that have been nurtured over six decades of friendship and diplomatic relations.”

“Eid is a celebration that signifies the end of the blessed month of Ramadan. It is a time of joy, a season of giving, and a period of reflection and unity. It symbolizes the core values that both Malaysians and Filipinos hold dear, family, community, and the spirit of togetherness. In the same vein, food plays a central role in our cultures, not just as sustenance, but as a means to bring people together, to share in our heritage, and to express our love and hospitality.”

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, through Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar of the Office of Muslim Affairs and Mindanao Promotions, emphasized the importance of culinary diplomacy in bridging cultures.

“Food is a powerful medium that brings people together, transcending borders and linguistic barriers. This event is a testament to our shared values, history, and aspirations. It’s a celebration of unity, diversity, and the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Malaysia, and it is perfect to have it during an auspicious day such as Eid, while also coinciding with our own Filipino Food Month.”

Guests also feasted on an elaborate spead prepared by Ambassador’s chef, Chef Ammar Syafiq bin Ayob and officers and spouses at the embassy, which included nasi minyak, lemang, rendang ayam, sambal udang, lontong, kuah kacang and satay.