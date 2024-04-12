Taal remains at Alert Level 1 despite phreatic eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a phreatic eruption in Taal Volcano’s main crater on Friday morning.

The state seismology bureau noted that the steam-driven eruption on the volcano located in the Batangas province occurred between 5:11 AM and 5:24 AM.

According to the Department of Science and Technology’s attached agency, the eruption produced a white steam-laden plume 2400 meters tall that drifted southwest based on internet protocol camera images.

Sulfur dioxide emissions (SO2), meanwhile, were said to average 9.677 metric tons per day on Thursday and have been consistently elevated this year, averaging 10,248 metric tons per day since January 2024.

“The phreatic event was likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar phreatic activity,” said PHIVOLCS in an advisory.

“The background levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation detected at Taal indicate that unrest is unlikely to progress into a magmatic eruption,” it added.

Taal Volcano remains in Alert Level 1, which PHIVOLCS defines as a level with a persisting abnormal condition that should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

“At Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within TVI [Taal Volcano Island],” it said.

“Furthermore, the degassing of high concentrations of volcanic SO2 continues to pose the threat of potential long-term health impacts to communities around Taal Caldera that are frequently exposed to volcanic gas.”

Hence, PHIVOLCS implemented strict prohibitions on entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone, or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

The LGUs are likewise advised to closely monitor and assess the preparedness of their communities and implement hazard-mitigating measures caused by long-term degassing and related phreatic activity.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.