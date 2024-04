LATEST

SWAT in action

LOOK: Quezon City Police District's SWAT team competed on Friday 12 April in the first-ever "SWATFIT" Tactical Competition Games. "SWATFIT" was held at the QCPD Headquarters in Camp Karingal, Quezon City, aims to provide valuable experience that can be applied to actual operations — QCPD Director Redrico Maranan emphasized. A grand prize of P100,000 is at stake to the winning team. | via 📷 Analy Labor