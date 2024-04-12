Suzuki stands out from MIAS crowd

That includes the Ertiga Hybrid, recently introduced XL7 Hybrid, S-Presso AGS, Dzire AGS, and both the 3-door and 5-door variants of the Jimny.

The showcase put the spotlight on Suzuki’s commitment to technological advancement, with a focus on three key concepts aimed at enhancing the driving experience and improving convenience.

Among these is the Auto Gear Shift with Engine Auto Start-Stop system (EASS), an automated manual transmission.

It makes driving easier like driving an automatic with the benefit of low-fuel consumption equal to a manual transmission.

Its cutting-edge engine feature EASS is designed to automatically halt the vehicle when it detects stationary mode, thereby conserving fuel and reducing carbon emissions.