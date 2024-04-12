Suzuki stands out from MIAS crowd

Suzuki Philippines showed what it’s got once again in the premier motoring event of the year — the 2024 Manila International Auto Show.
Attendees got to admire Suzuki’s popular models at the four-day exhibit at the World Trade Center.
That includes the Ertiga Hybrid, recently introduced XL7 Hybrid, S-Presso AGS, Dzire AGS, and both the 3-door and 5-door variants of the Jimny.
The showcase put the spotlight on Suzuki’s commitment to technological advancement, with a focus on three key concepts aimed at enhancing the driving experience and improving convenience.
Among these is the Auto Gear Shift with Engine Auto Start-Stop system (EASS), an automated manual transmission.
It makes driving easier like driving an automatic with the benefit of low-fuel consumption equal to a manual transmission.
Its cutting-edge engine feature EASS is designed to automatically halt the vehicle when it detects stationary mode, thereby conserving fuel and reducing carbon emissions.
Furthermore, Suzuki will underscore its dedication to electrifying mobility through the spotlight on Hybrid Technology in the Ertiga and XL7 Hybrid variants.
Additionally, the All-Grip Pro Technology, enhancing driving capability in challenging environments, will be highlighted through the Jimny 3-door and 5-door variants.
To provide immersive Suzuki experience, test drive was made available at the Suzuki Test Drive booth throughout the event, offering the opportunity for inquiries and product discussions.
There were substantial promotions, as well as the Suzuki Safety Scout Corner, where children enjoyed games and informative activities while learning basic road safety tips.
Throughout the four-day affair, Suzuki hosted a variety of programs, including presentations of their car lineup, interactive booth games, and performances by guest artists, all aimed at elevating the overall experience.