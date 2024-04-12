Sta. Lucia Land continues its expansion with latest development in Cebu City

Sta. Lucia Land, Inc., one of the most prominent residential community developers in the Philippines, continues its expansion in the Visayas Region.
The company giant recently launched 128 Nivel Hills, a project based in Lahug District in Cebu City. This is Sta Lucia Land’s 33rd project in the Queen City of the South.
128 Nivel Hills is a project by Sta Lucia Land Inc., in partnership with Diamond Hiland, situated at the Veterans Drive in the province’s capital.
The project started in 2022 and combines condotels, hotels and a residential area. Floors 2 to 12 in Tower 1 are utilized for condotel units, while floors 14 to 36 are purely residential. Additionally, Tower 2 is also strictly residential.
The condominium is on top of a hill, with a vast floor area of 8,470 square meters. The mountainous terrain of Mt. Busay is seen in its west wing, with the modern skyscrapers and the bustling residential area in the east.
In terms of amenities and lounges, this latest Sta. Lucia Land development wouldn’t miss on that.
The Lahug-based skyscraper boasts game rooms, a pool complex, a fitness gym, a wellness center, meeting rooms and an open lounge.
Aside from 128 Nivel Hills, the other top-tier developments of Sta. Lucia Land in the province are Alta Vista Cebu in Cebu City, La Mirada, Sotogrande Cebu Arterra Residences, and Valle Verde Cebu in the neighboring city of Lapu-Lapu.
On top of that, the conglomerate’s first condominium project in Cebu, The Sentinel, was built in the area where the current project is being built.
Sta. Lucia Land entered the Visayas region in 1990, and 20 years later, the conglomerate continues its dominance as it continues to build the city, attracting more locals and even foreigners to visit and explore the growing province of Cebu.