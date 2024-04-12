SSS selects Metrobank to manage P1.5-B fund

Metrobank Trust, the Trust Banking arm of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), has been selected by state pension fund Social Security System (SSS) to oversee a P1.5 billion balanced fund.

Under the mandate, Metrobank Trust is responsible for managing and growing SSS’ Balanced Fund, by investing in various equities and fixed-income assets, to bring back optimal returns to the state pension fund for private-sector employees.

SSS underscored Metrobank’s track record for success, along with the capacity and the overall asset management performance of its Trust Banking Group, as the main drivers for choosing Metrobank Trust to be the local fund manager of its Balanced Fund, besting other bidders.

Vote of confidence

“We are privileged to receive this mandate from one of the country’s largest pension funds as it signifies a vote of confidence in Metrobank’s leadership, expertise, and exceptional service standards in investment management,” said Jikee Reyes, Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group Head.

“We look forward to extending our management proficiency to SSS’s valued clients, our fellow Filipinos,” Reyes added.

Metrobank Trust’s mandate started in February and is slated to run for the next three years.

Through the years, Metrobank has won mandates that have contributed to nation-building. In financial markets, the Bank was named by the Bureau of the Treasury as the Top Market Maker for Government Securities Eligible Dealers in 2024, for the third consecutive year.

This highlights the bank’s efforts in helping the national government to meet its financing requirements, and for supporting initiatives of the National Treasury to provide accessible investment opportunities for Filipinos.